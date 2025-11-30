Cyclone Ditwah Intensifies Over Southwest Bay; Heavy Rains for South Coastal Andhra

Visakhapatnam: Cyclone Ditwah continues to swirl over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Sri Lankan coast and is moving in a northwesterly direction. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is positioned around 150 km southeast of Puducherry and 250 km south of Chennai. It has been moving at a speed of 5 kmph over the past six hours.

The IMD has forecast that the cyclone may intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours. Due to its influence, South Coastal Andhra is expected to witness significant impact today. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts.

For December 1, the IMD has issued an alert for moderate rainfall across the South Coast, while parts of the Central Coastal districts may receive heavy showers accompanied by squally winds reaching speeds of 40 kmph.

Exactly a month after Cyclone Midhili’s impact on October 28–30, Cyclone Ditva is affecting the region on November 28–30, bringing another round of intense weather conditions to Andhra Pradesh.