Cyclone Ditwah Heads Toward South Andhra Pradesh Coast

The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah is moving closer to the south Andhra Pradesh coast as it continues its north-northwestward movement over the Bay of Bengal. The system moved at a speed of 8 kmph during the past six hours and was centered at 0530 hrs IST on 29th November 2025over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Sri Lanka, near latitude 9.4°N and longitude 80.7°E.

According to the IMD, the cyclone’s current position is approximately 80 km east-southeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 110 km north-northwest of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 190 km south-southeast of Karaikal (India), 300 km south-southeast of Puducherry (India) and 400 km south of Chennai (India).

According to the forecast, Cyclone Ditwah is very likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and reach over the southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by early morning of November 30.



