Cyclone Ditwah Brings Heavy Rains, Flooding to Nellore and Tirupati Districts

Nellore/Tirupati: Heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Ditwah continued to lash parts of Nellore and Tirupati districts, leading to widespread flooding and disruption of daily life. Rainfall that began late Wednesday inundated several low-lying areas in both urban and rural regions, leaving residents struggling with rising water levels.

In Nellore district, floodwater entered houses in Perareddypalli and BC Colony. The Pinneeru stream overflowed onto the Saidapuram causeway, cutting off vehicular movement between Saidapuram and Podalakur. Several rivulets and irrigation channels in the region are flowing at full capacity.

Tirupati district also recorded heavy rainfall, with Balayapalli receiving 10.8 cm and Dakkili 11.2 cm. The overflowing Neredu stream in Balayapalli halted travel between two villages, while the Chashta bridge at Nidigal remained submerged, forcing authorities to divert traffic through Utlapalli from Venkatagiri.

The Kaivalya river causeway in Balayapalli mandal has also gone under water, isolating multiple villages including Nindali and Venkatareddypalli. With roads damaged in several stretches, accessibility remains a serious concern.

As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges across 14 mandals in the Gudur division were closed. Meanwhile, the Swarnamukhi river in Tirupati district is flowing dangerously, with flood discharge reaching nearly 20,000 cusecs.

Rainfall continued on Thursday across the Venkatagiri, Srikalahasti and Gudur constituencies, including the mandals of Balayapalli, Tottambedu, Chittamur, Kota, Vakadu, Chillakur and Gudur.

Officials have begun shifting residents from Daivaladibba in the Gudur constituency to safer locations as water levels continue to rise. Revenue, police and disaster management teams have been placed on alert as more rain is forecast.



