Cyclone Ditwah: 3 Districts in AP Get Flash Flood Warning

Andhra Pradesh
29 Nov 2025 12:08 PM IST

The officials issued flash flood warnings for Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts. They said the winds were likely to gust at a speed of 50 km per hour along the coastal Andhra coast from today afternoon

Three districts – Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh are expected to register flash floods in the next 24 hours due to the impact of cyclone Ditwah. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Three districts – Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh are expected to register flash floods in the next 24 hours due to the impact of cyclone Ditwah.


