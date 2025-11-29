Cyclone Ditwah: 3 Districts in AP Get Flash Flood Warning

The cyclone, which formed off the Sri Lankan coast of the southwest Bay of Bengal was moving rapidly in a north-northwesterly direction and is currently centered 80 km northwest of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka and 330 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 430 km south of Chennai.

Owing to its impact, the MeT department officials issued flash flood warnings for Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts. They said the winds were likely to gust at a speed of 50 km per hour along the coastal Andhra coast from today afternoon.