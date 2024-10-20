Cyclone Dana to Hit Coast on October 24

Visakhapatnam: Cyclone Storm, may be called Dana as given by Qatar, might be formed on October 23 over East Central Bay of Bengal and is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning, IMD said in its latest bulletin on Sunday.

As per IMD, a low-pressure area was very likely to form over the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over East Central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning.

This development could impact the coastal areas of northern Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh in the coming week, the report said.

Weather experts note that October is commonly referred to as the "Month of Cyclones."

IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra addressing the developments said the system was exhibiting characteristics of a multi-cyclonic model. Peninsular India is currently experiencing continuous rainfall. Rainfall persists over parts of Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, interior and coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, and it may intensify over the next two to four days, he added.

The IMD, Amaravathi report said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema from Monday to Wednesday. Thereafter heavy rainfall likely over isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till the system crossed the coast.