Cyclone Dana: Moderate Rain Expected in Yanam and Coastal AP

Visakhapatnam: The severe cyclonic storm Dana is heading towards the Odisha coast and is expected to cross the northern Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island, near Bhitarkanika and Dhamra, early on Friday. The storm is anticipated to bring wind speeds of 100–110 km/h, gusting to 120 km/h.



The Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam has reported that, under the influence of this weather system, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at several locations across north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Friday and Saturday (October 25 and 26). Additionally, light to moderate rain or thunderstorms may occur at one or two places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the same period.