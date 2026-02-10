Cycling Can Protect Environment And Improve Public Health: Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for mines and geology, mineral resources and excise Kollu Ravindra on Tuesday called for greater use of bicycles as a practical means to protect the environment and improve public health, urging people to reduce their dependence on motorcycles and cars.

Addressing an e-bicycle distribution programme for DWCRA women at the Market Yard in Machilipatnam, the minister said cycling was one of the simplest and most effective forms of daily exercise, while also helping to significantly reduce air pollution.

Recalling his childhood experiences, Ravindra said the habit of cycling helped people remain physically fit and encouraged discipline and a healthier lifestyle.

He said the state government, keeping the interests of future generations in mind, had launched the distribution of electric bicycles with subsidy support. “Through cycling, we are creating awareness about health benefits while also promoting an eco-friendly mode of transport. Several developed countries have already witnessed a significant increase in bicycle usage,” he said.