Cycle Rally Held Under ‘Operation Vajra Prahar’ in Nellore

Nellore: As part of the anti-drug campaign ‘Operation Vajra Prahar’, Nellore town ASP Deeksha flagged off a cycle rally from the Umesh Chandra Conference Hall at the Police Grounds in Nellore on Sunday evening.

Held under the slogan “Say No to Drugs, Bro–Ride a Cycle, Bro,” the rally proceeded to the Gandhi statue, spreading awareness against drug abuse.

Addressing participants, the ASP said combating drug abuse is a collective responsibility and called for community support to protect youth. She described the campaign as a social movement aimed at curbing the menace.

Highlighting enforcement efforts in SPS Nellore district, she said 69 NDPS cases have been registered, with 65 arrests made. Police have seized 12 vehicles used in drug transportation and detained nine habitual offenders under the PIT NDPS Act, lodging them in Kadapa jail.

Regular cordon and search operations are being conducted in identified hotspots. Citizens were urged to share information on drug activity through the AP Eagle toll-free number 1972, with assurance of confidentiality.