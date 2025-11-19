Cycle Rally Against Drug Abuse Held in Anakapalli

Visakhapatnam: Hundreds participated in the “Abhyudayam Cycle Rally” in Anakapalli as part of a month-long anti-drug awareness campaign.

DIG Gopinath Jatti said the rally had grown into a “mass movement,” stressing that despite 20,000 anti-drug programmes in four months, continuous awareness was essential.

MLA Konatala Ramakrishna noted that drug consumption had risen by 200% in the last decade and called for mandatory workshops in all institutions.

District collector Vijaya Krishnan warned students about addiction, including excessive social media use.

District SP Tuhin Sinha said the “Sankalpam” initiative had covered 3,500 schools and villages so far.

The rally started at NTR Bellam Market Yard and concluded at Munagapaka mandal.