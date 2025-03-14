Cybercrime offenders to be booked under PD Act: AP DGP

Vijayawada: AP DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Thursday urged people to remain vigilant against cybercrimes. He warned that those involved in cyber offences will be booked under the Preventive Detention Act.

Addressing media at the DGP office on Thursday, Gupta underlined that AP is focusing on women’s safety across the state. He pointed out that there is already a Women Protection Cell, They are now establishing a Women Protection Wing under the leadership of an Inspector General (IG) rank officer.

The DGP revealed that 164 Shakti teams have been set up across the state to improve safety of women. Efforts are being made to ensure that the response time to calls is as quick as possible.

He mentioned that Cyber Police Stations are being established in all 26 districts of the state under the leadership of an IG.

Gupta said the state government is planning to install one lakh CCTV cameras across the state. This is part of AP’s plans to use technology for controlling crime.

He reiterated that large-scale cultivation of ganja (cannabis) in Andhra Pradesh has been eradicated. In this regard, he pointed out that the properties of individuals involved in drug trade are being seized.