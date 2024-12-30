Cybercrime Losses in Kakinada Surge to Rs 26.57 Crore in 2024

Kakinada:The Kakinada district police headquarter would provide one drone to every police station under it as part of the efforts to bring down the crime rate in 2025.

There is a significant increase in cyber crimes as well as general crimes like murders, house breakings etc in the present year. People lost `26.57 crore in total in various fraudulent deals, as against `8.32 crores in 2023. A total of `3.55 crore was frozen in this year against `2.24 crore last year.

The police registered 55 Cyber Crime cases this year. The police received 2672 phone calls regarding such crimes.

SP Vikrant Patil told the media here on Monday that an awareness campaign would be started in the district against cyber crime. Student fraternity and the public in the district would be enlightened on the subjects like digital arrest, stock market investment fraud, job frauds and KYC frauds. There has been a campaign on social media –whatsapp groups and other platforms in this connection.

He said women police would visit colleges, schools, villages, government and private offices and hold meetings to spread awareness about cyber safety and security in 2025.

He quoted the records of 2024 to say that there were 28 murders in 2024. These were over issues like family disputes (6), sexual jealousy (8), petty disputes (6), apart from money dispute, previous dispute and property dispute. The cause of one murder was not known.

The previous year, 21 murder cases were registered.

This year, there were 56 attempted murder incidents as against 37 in 2023 and 642 simple hurt incidents against 492 in 2023.

Patil said that there were 710 property offences this year, against 686 in 2023.

However, he said the police achieved 65 per cent recovery rate and 71 per cent detection rate against 60 per cent and 66 per cent in 2023.

There was an abnormal increase in crime against women. The district police registered 149 cases including 67 rape, 2 dowry death, 379 dowry harassment and 194 'outraging the modesty' cases.

Patil said that there were notable detections in respect of one bank burglary. The police recovered 2.4 kilos of gold along with `4.5 lakh in cash and arrested 7 persons from other states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The Sarpavaram police detected 21 house burglaries and recovered 12 gram of gold and 11kg of silver this year.

Meanwhile, there was a mild decline in fatal road accidents. The accident deaths reported this year were 295 against 326 deaths in 2023. Some 601 non-fatal injuries were registered this year, against 635 in 2023.

Patil said Tuni, Kirlampudi and Gandepalli have been identified as the hotspots for accidents in the district.