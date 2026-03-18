Cyber-Slavery Trafficker Arrested in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Police have arrested one Bongu Murali for allegedly trafficking unemployed youth abroad under the guise of lucrative job offers.

Murali, a resident of Prasad Gardens in the I Town area, who operated an institute named “Kanaka Durga,” lured victims with promises of overseas data entry jobs but allegedly sent them to Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand, where they were forced to work for cyber scam networks.

A complainant reported being trafficked to Cambodia, tortured and coerced into cyber fraud before returning to India. Police registered a fresh case and produced the accused before a court on a transit warrant.

Murali is already facing nine cases, including cheating. Murali admitted to collecting money from job seekers, arranging flight tickets, and facilitating their transfer to scam companies abroad. Police have issued a Look Out Circular and initiated action under the Preventive Detention Act.

Commissioner Dr Sankhabrata Bagchi warned the public against fraudulent overseas job offers and said strict action would be taken against offenders.