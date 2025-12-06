CWC Takes Up Study On Godavari Riverbed Profile

Vijayawada: The Central Water Commission has begun cross sectional studies on Godavari riverbed profile to identify scoured portions and fresh sand deposits, from Kunavaram to Vadapalli, during the post-monsoon period.

Armed with certain instruments, the CWC would study the riverbed levels, its depth and sediment formation at select places along its course twice, like pre-monsoon season of May and post-monsoon season of November, and beyond. Even though the maximum water depth is reckoned to be seven or eight metres at some places along the river course, the CWC would ascertain the depths with the help of advanced technology.

The studies on Godavari riverbed profile would be of immense help when the water storage level in the reservoirs at the barrage or dam gets reduced due to formation of sand deposits and sediment.

With the help of data available through such studies, the government would initiate steps for desiltation near the barrage or dam so that the facility restores its storage capacity. This, in turn, would be beneficial for farmers, who can use the stored water for cultivation of crops in the command areas of the project. This would also ensure supply of more drinking water and water for industrial needs.

The commission is also taking up maintenance works on its ‘gauge discharge sites’ along the river course. They would be used to measure the quantum of water flow in the river on a regular basis. This would also ensure that the instruments being used for water gauge readings functioned properly and gave accurate data on water discharge from the river into the sea.

The authorities would do an overhaul of such instruments and give them a fresh coat of paint to ensure their proper upkeep and functioning.

Central water commission’s senior divisional engineer Suman said, “We are taking up studies on Godavari river bed profile and would alert the administration to initiate requisite measures for the benefit of the people.”