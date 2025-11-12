CWC Approves Polavaram’s ECRF Dam Gap-II Works

Vijayawada: The Central Water Commission has given its ‘in-principle’ approval for the Polavaram project’s earth-cum-rock-fill dam gap-II works.

This is conditional to the clearance of certain designs and drawings. The present nod is to avoid any delay in the execution of the project.

The AP water resources authorities have submitted the designs and drawings of ECRF dam gap-II works to the CWC recently. The commission sought some changes. Accordingly, the authorities have submitted fresh drawings to the CWC on Tuesday.

Based on the approval, the authorities would be taking up gap-II works from the sand reach from 430 metres to 890 metres chainage as the diaphragm wall works have been completed in that stretch of the sand reach.

As the ECRF dam would be constructed with multiple layers like sand, clay etc, the authorities would take up works at gap-II on clay layer once the works on sand reach are completed. This, after getting approval for certain designs and drawings.

With regard to the ECRF dam gap-I, the authorities are yet to get the nod from CWC for some designs and drawings.

Meanwhile, based on the directions from chief minister Chandrababu Naidu to expedite the completion of the Polavaram project, the authorities are according top priority to take up works of various components of the project as per schedule. The target is to complete this by end of December, 2027.

The Polavaram project authority is closely monitoring the timelines in the execution of the project.

Polavaram project superintending engineer Ramachandra Rao said, “Now that we have got CWC approval for the ECRF dam gap-II works, we are taking up the works on sand reach expeditiously to save time.”

Moreover, project authority chief executive officer Atul Singh recently visited the project site. He laid stress on serious efforts to get mandatory CWC approvals for the works on various components of the project and also to execute the works with approved designs and drawings in a speedy manner.

He is learnt to have expressed his satisfaction over the progress in execution of the project works and sounded confident the project could be as per schedule.

As part of providing electronic surveillance at the project site to monitor the pace of works, the installation of CCTV cameras is progressing. A decision is to arrange a transmitter and receiver to facilitate live view, mainly at the CM’s office in Amaravati.

In a related development, a 10-member delegation of officials led by superintendent engineers Shriram Hajare and Ravindra Wankhade from the water resources department of Maharashtra visited the Polavaram project site on Tuesday to study construction of the key components and usage of technology.

The delegation inquired about construction timelines, manpower deployment and usage of advanced machinery.