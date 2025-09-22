Cutting-edge Technology To Ensure Smooth Navaratri Festivities At Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: A unique feature of the Dasara Navaratri celebrations on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada will be usage of cutting-edge technology, with AI-powered cameras, drones, RFID wristbands for children, and a specially designed mobile app to ensure a seamless experience for lakhs of devotees expected to throng the hill for the darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga.

A highlight of this year’s arrangements is the Dasara 2025 App. It will provide devotees comprehensive details of 28 different services, including directions to various amenities, and real-time information for ensuring a hassle-free darshan for every pilgrim.

Information on the app includes details of bathing ghats, police stations, darshanam timings and ticket counters, alankaras, prasadam counters, annaprasadam, pooja information, special events, devasthanam transport buses, parking facilities, first aid centres, emergency services, physically handicapped assistance, toilets, drinking water, holding points, kalyana katta, seva registration, and grievances and suggestions.

For the first time, artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to monitor queue lines and manage crowd flow in real-time. A command control centre at the Model Guest House has been linked to more than 500 CCTV cameras across the temple and the hill shrine. The command centre will get feed from 24 drones that will constantly monitor the temple surroundings.

Devotees heading to Vijayawada for the annual Dasara festivities at the Kanaka Durga Temple will now have easy access to parking areas and ticket counters through special QR codes, which have been installed at various places. By scanning the code, visitors will receive direct location links on their mobiles and can navigate to their chosen spot using Google Maps.

District collector Dr. G. Lakshmisha and police commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu participated in a coordination meeting at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Sunday. They instructed all departments to work with devotion to ensure smooth and safe darshan for the tens of thousands of devotees expected from across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka between Monday and October 2.

The collector asked officers and staff to work with patience, treating themselves as common devotees while on duty. The police commissioner said AI is being deployed for real-time monitoring and effective crowd management.