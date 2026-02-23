Custodial Torture Case: IPS Officer Sunil Nayak Arrested in Bihar

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh police on Monday arrested IPS officer Sunil Nayak in Bihar in connection with the alleged custodial torture involving the current Deputy Speaker of Andhra Assembly, K Raghurama Krishna Raju, during the previous YSRCP administration.

Guntur district superintendent of police (SP) Vakul Jindal said the arrest was officially recorded.

Raju was arrested during the peak of Covid-19, in 2021, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the then chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Following his arrest, Raju alleged that he was subjected to torture in police custody. After the TDP-led alliance took office in 2024, cases were registered against some officials and former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.



