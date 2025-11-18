Currency Theft: TTD To File Fresh Case After Suspicious Compromise

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board on Tuesday decided to file fresh criminal proceedings in the Parakamani foreign currency theft case.

TTD said the earlier settlement approved by the Lok Adalat appeared to be motivated or misconceived and the case required a full-scale re-investigation.

The decision was taken at an emergency board meeting in Tirumala chaired by BR Naidu. The board felt the case raised concern over how currency that came as offerings to the deity was handled in previous years. “This requires a transparent probe to protect public interest and uphold devotees’ faith.”

The meeting reiterated that, under the Vaikhanasa Agama, “all offerings made by devotees belong solely to the presiding deity.” Any violation must be dealt with seriously.

According to the resolution, the original case involved the alleged theft of $900 by CV Ravi Kumar, an employee of the Jeeyar Mutt in the Parakamani section, in what appeared to be a recurring fraud. A police case was registered, but this was later shifted to the Lok Adalat, where the accused offered properties worth ₹14.5 crore to TTD as part of a compromise.

The trust board at that time accepted the offer. The current board, however, said the disproportionate donation raised questions about the circumstances leading to the settlement and required a deeper inquiry.

The case is now before the high court through multiple petitions.

A single judge earlier directed the additional DG, CID, to conduct an inquiry and submit a sealed report.

However, former TTD assistant vigilance and security officer, Y Satish Kumar, who had reported the theft and allegedly played a role in the compromise, died a week ago during a train journey. His body was found in the railway tracks under suspicious circumstances.

The board said these intensified doubts among devotees regarding the handling of the case.

In view of these developments, the board resolved to seek nullification of the Lok Adalat award, calling it “hurried and questionable.” It said reviving the earlier complaint would restrict the investigation to the original allegations.

To allow a full-scale and unhindered probe, it decided to file a fresh criminal complaint to determine whether additional thefts, misappropriation of funds, or misuse of official positions had taken place there.

TTD chairman BR Naidu said the proposal for fresh proceedings would be sent to the state government for approval. This would not amount to double jeopardy but is required to ensure a complete and fair investigation, he said.