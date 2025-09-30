Cultural Show In Tirumala Sparks Row, TTD Refutes Charges

It was a ritualistic dance performance from coastal Karnataka, which was staged in front of the Vahana Seva on day-one of the 9-day festival.Some devotees and netizens alleged that the presentation resembled the folk ritual “Bhoota Kola.” This, they felt, was not in keeping with the sanctity of Tirumala temple traditions.The TTD clarified that the performance was “Varaha Roopam” and dismissed the criticism as a misinterpretation of the song and its cultural background.The temple body explained that Varaha Roopam is a devotional hymn in praise of Lord Varaha Swamy, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Significantly, Adi Varaha Swamy is revered as the presiding deity of Tirumala, and the Seven Hills are traditionally known as Adi Varaha Kshetram.“The song is purely devotional and describes the divine form of Varaha Swamy. It contains no reference to animal sacrifice, black magic, or non-Vedic practices”, the TTD clarified.Responding to comparisons with Bhoota Kola, the TTD said the tradition originated in the Tulu Nadu and Karavali region, covering parts of coastal Karnataka and northern Kerala.“In these areas, folk deities are regarded as emissaries of Lord Narasimha, Krishna and Anantheshwara of Udupi and other major temples. Every year, sacred prasadam from the Sri Krishna Matha, Anantheshwara temple and other shrines in Udupi is ceremoniously sent to these deities as a mark of divine protection and affirmation,” it stated.According to TTD, the practice is deeply rooted in devotion, agricultural cycles and community well-being. This is seen as a way to seek blessings for rainfall, good harvests and protection from evil. Such traditions are an expression of faith and not linked to black magic. Devotional songs performed with sincerity are not against Agama Sastras, it was clarified.The temple body said, “The troupe chose Varaha Roopam because it glorifies Adi Varaha Swamy. There was no intention of recreating any folk ritual. Linking it with cinematic interpretations is misleading.”TTD urged social media users to exercise restraint and verify facts rather than spreading unfounded claims.