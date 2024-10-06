Cultural performances dazzle pilgrims at Srivari Brahmotsavam

Tirupati: The second day of the annual Srivari Brahmotsavam witnessed a grand celebration of India's rich cultural diversity, as 412 artists from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Orissa, Maharashtra, Manipur and Punjab enthralled audiences with their performances along the Mada streets of Tirumala., each contributing their unique artistic traditions.

Students of Sri Venkateswara Sangeet Nritya College, Tirupati, and Dharani Kashyap troupe from coastal Andhra Pradesh presented graceful Kuchipudi performances. Odissi, a classical dance from Odisha, was beautifully performed by the Vasuki Rao troupe, while Rajasthan’s vibrant Jago art form was brought to life by the Ram troupe.

The Sujendra Babu troupe from Karnataka showcased their mastery of Bharatanatyam. Ananya from Bangalore presented a spellbinding performance of Mahavishnu Avatar Rupakam. Maharashtra's Rajeshwari Troupe presented the Simi Rupakam, while the Raksha Karthik troupe from Bangalore added a touch of tradition with their folk dance.

Other captivating performances included the Dasa Sankeertana Rupakam by Geetha Troupe from Anantapur, Goomar Traditional Art Dance by the Ajay Troupe from Chhattisgarh, and the lively Suggikunita dance by the Prithvi team from Karnataka.

Local Kolata dances performed by groups from Railway Koduru, Anakapalli, Tirupati, and Tirumala added a vibrant local flair to the event.

Galleries of the Mada streets were filled with devotees mesmerised by the vibrant display of India's cultural heritage. Devotees then got captivated by the Chinna Sesha Vahanam passing along the Mada streets.



