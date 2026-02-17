Cultivating Medicinal Plants Is Profitable, Says APMPAB CEO

Anantapur:AP Medicinal Plants and Aromatic Board (APMPAB) chief executive officer (CEO) Aavula Chandrasekhar said cultivating medicinal plants is emerging as a profitable alternative farming practice. Farmers can earn a higher income with relatively low investment by cultivating medicinal crops, he underlined.

The CEO visited the Herbal Garden of the Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Anantapur district on Tuesday. He appreciated the nursery management for its good maintenance practices. In addition, he interacted with faculty members and research scholars of the Botany department.

Chandrasekhar later inspected the facilities at Amrutha Herbals in Guntakal, where an awareness meeting had been organised for farmers. Addressing the gathering, he explained the scientific methods and economic advantages of cultivating medicinal plants. The APMPAB CEO said crops, such as tulsi, aloe vera, ashwagandha, neem, amruthavalli (tippateega), vasaka and other herbs are well-suited to local agro-climatic conditions.

Lands with good drainage are ideal for medicinal crops, apart from organic farming practices, use of compost, and systematic irrigation for better yield. Chandrasekhar pointed out that ashwagandha, turmeric, ginger and aloe vera have strong market demand. He underlined that farmers can avail financial assistance and training programmes through national and state medicinal plant boards. He emphasised that medicinal plants require relatively less water and can withstand drought conditions, making them suitable for Rayalaseema region