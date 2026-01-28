CUAP to Roll Out New PG, UG Courses From 2026

ANANTAPUR: Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.A. Kori on Wednesday announced the introduction of several new postgraduate and undergraduate courses from the 2026–27 academic year, including MSc in Genomic Science, MSc in Chemistry and MCA.

Speaking to the media, Prof. Kori said the new programmes were part of the university’s efforts to align academic offerings with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and emerging industry and research requirements. He said computer laboratory facilities have been significantly upgraded, particularly with the introduction of the BTech programme in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), to strengthen practical and skill-based learning.

CUAP, spread across 492 acres at Janthaluru, about 15 km from Anantapur, currently accommodates over 700 students in separate hostels for boys and girls. Prof. Kori said the university has emerged as a model institution for NEP implementation, with students securing campus placements with attractive salary packages and several others gaining admission to IITs for higher studies.

The university currently offers eight undergraduate programmes, including BTech (CSE), BSc (Artificial Intelligence), BA (Political Science and English), BSc (Psychology), BCom, BBA and BSc (Retail Management).

At the postgraduate level, CUAP offers 17 programmes, including MSc Space Science Technology, MSc Clinical Psychology, MSc Mathematical and Computing Sciences, MSc Economics, MA in English, Political Science, Hindi and Telugu, along with MBA and MCom programmes. Prof. Kori said the newly announced MSc Genomic Science, MSc Chemistry and BTech (CSE) courses would further expand academic opportunities.

As part of student welfare measures, the university has decided to introduce a group insurance scheme providing personal accident coverage of up to ₹2 lakh for all students and temporary ministerial staff. In addition, a 20 per cent fee waiver will be awarded to the top-performing student in each programme for the subsequent semester.

The vice-chancellor also announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art e-studio to support digital and blended learning. The facility will be used for creating high-quality e-content, online courses and podcasts, in line with NEP 2020 and national digital education goals.