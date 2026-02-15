CUAP Organises AI Workshop In Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026 under India AI Mission, the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence department of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) organised a one-day – AI Meets LLMs: A Hands-On Workshop – on Saturday at Anantapur.

The workshop had been held under the guidance of CUAP vice chancellor Prof. S. A. Kori, registrar Prof. S. B. Kivade and Academics dean Prof. C. Sheela Reddy.

Senior software engineer from WIPRO, Bengaluru, N. Sukumar led the technical sessions. He explained the fundamentals and working principles of Large Language Models (LLMs). Through practical demonstrations, he elaborated on their real-time applications across industries.

The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, owing to the collaborative environment, interactive learning and meaningful discussions.

In her address, Prof. Sheela Reddy emphasised that artificial intelligence has emerged as a transformative force influencing academia and industry alike.

Programme coordinator Dr. C. Krishna Priya outlined the objectives of the workshop and explained the growing relevance of LLMs in today’s technological landscape.

Dr. P. Sumalatha, along with the department faculty and students, coordinated the workshop.