CUAP Organised Workshop on NIMHANS Neuropsychological Assessment and CBT

ANANTAPUR: The department of psychology at the Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) organised a two-day workshop on “NIMHANS Neuropsychological Assessment and Cognitive Behaviour Therapy” on Saturday.

The programme aimed to familiarise students with neuropsychological assessment, with a specific focus on the administration and scoring of the NIMHANS Neuropsychological Battery. Participants were trained in structured test procedures, domain-wise assessment, standardised instructions, scoring methods and interpretation principles.

The workshop was delivered by Samarchitha S., clinical psychologist at Rastrothana Hospital, Bengaluru, and visiting consultant at Tamahar (NGO) and Avakashi Behavioural and Counselling Centre (ABC). The sessions provided a comprehensive understanding of neuropsychological testing, which evaluates cognitive and behavioural abilities using standardised tools, and cognitive behaviour therapy, which focuses on modifying distorted thinking and maladaptive behaviours. Both sessions were highly interactive.

The programme was convened by Dr Chelli Kavya, assistant professor in the department of psychology. Undergraduate and postgraduate psychology students actively participated in the workshop, which reinforced CUAP’s commitment to academic excellence and skill-based learning.