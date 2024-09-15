CUAP abuzz with admission activities

ANANTAPUR: The Central University of AP is buzzing with activities with students rushing in to register for various courses for the 2024-25 academic year. In the past three days, more than 700 students have enrolled into 24 programmes and more enrollments are expected in the coming days.

Vice chancellor Prof. S. A. Kori expressed satisfaction over the response from all other states including North East. While NSS volunteer students help the faculty and staff in registering of students, the faculty verified and processed the admission of students.

Hostel committee members were seen allotting rooms for the incoming students at the newly-constructed campus at Janthalur in BK Samudram mandal on the outskirts of Anantapur. Many parents and relatives accompanied students and helped them settle into their rooms.

Students came in from 23 states seeking admissions into various courses being offered by the institution. One student from Punjab, who did his under graduation from Oxford University, joined in the PG programme at CUAP.

The student, Hitik Sofat said, “I am glad I joined the Political Science Programme in CUAP. I found the syllabus attractive as well as the quality of the faculty”. This year students have enrolled not only from a record number of states but there is also a trend of students coming from metro cities. CUAP has attracted students even from Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the present academic year.

Classes for the fresh batch are starting from Tuesday at the new campus. Meanwhile, the CUAP invited applications for spot admissions for vacant seats and the last date was September 15.