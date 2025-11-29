CS Warns Fishermen to Avoid Sea Due to Cyclone Ditwah

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand has instructed the collectors of Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamaya, Sri Sathya Sai, Nellore, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts to take appropriate precautionary measures to ensure that no fishermen go out to sea until next Tuesday due to the Ditwah cyclone.

Similarly, he said that the people and farmers in the respective districts should be alerted by the disaster management organisation and RTGS through SMS. Farmers should be alerted to take appropriate precautions during agricultural work and to prevent paddy from getting wet, the district collector said.

In the wake of the Ditwah Cyclone, Vijayanand held a teleconference with the collectors of Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamaya, Sri Sathya Sai, Nellore, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts from the Vijayawada CS camp office on Saturday.

The CS said people in houses in ruins should be identified and moved to safe areas in advance. He suggested that appropriate advance arrangements should be made to move people to relief camps if necessary.

Vijayanand said, “The cyclone 'Ditwah' formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal is currently centered on the Sri Lankan coast, 220 km from Karaikal, 330 km from Puducherry, and 430 km from Chennai. It is moving at 7 km/h. This cyclone is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday morning and reach the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south coastal Andhra Pradesh. Due to the impact of Cyclone Ditwah, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Chittoor and Tirupati districts. Nellore, Kadapa, and Annamaya districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains at isolated places. Bapatla, Palnadu, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains.”

He ordered that if any trees are broken by the cyclone, they should be removed immediately, and that the work be done without disrupting traffic. If there is a power outage, restoration measures should be taken on a war footing. The district collector suggested that everyone stay alert to stay safe at home as much as possible during heavy rains.

CS Vijayanand has instructed the collectors to issue advance warnings and avoid being near trees and hoardings during strong gusty winds.

Special chief secretary (agriculture) B. Rajasekhar, MD, disaster management authority Prakhar Jain, MD, civil supplies corporation S. Dilli Rao, director of the Indian Meteorological Centre, Amaravati Stella, director of NDRF, ENCs of water resources, protected drinking water supply departments, CMDs of SPDCL, CPDCL, and other officials participated in this teleconference.