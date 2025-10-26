CS K. Vijayanand Wants AP Ready When Cyclone Montha Reaches Kakinada on Tuesday

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K. Vijayanand held a teleconference with collectors of coastal districts on Saturday ahead of Cyclone Montha making a landfall near Kakinada on Tuesday.

The CS advised district collectors to open control rooms in all mandals and ensure that village staff remain alert at field level. He directed officials to ready cyclone shelters and relief camps. He wanted sufficient essential commodities, including milk, vegetables and candles, to be stored at appropriate locations.

Vijayanand asked collectors to continuously monitor power supply to ensure least disturbance as well as swift restoration of supply in affected areas. In case trees get uprooted and fall on roads, they should be removed immediately to normalise flow of traffic.

He asked officials to coordinate with telecom operators, so that mobile signals are uninterrupted. Water bodies, including tanks, canals and rivers must be monitored to take counter measures in case of flooding.

The chief secretary instructed that all pregnant women in island villages be shifted to health centres as a precautionary measure. He said fishermen must be clearly instructed not to venture into the sea. People should not travel during the cyclone unless it is very necessary.

He asked officials to monitor updates issued by the Indian Meteorological Department and State Disaster Management Authority and take appropriate measures.