CRS Inspects New Third Railway Line In Vizag Division

VISAKHAPATNAM: Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, Brijesh Kumar Mishra, on Sunday conducted a detailed inspection of the newly constructed third railway line between Ladda and Jimidipeta stations.

The 7.181-km stretch forms part of the Titlagarh–Vizianagaram third line project in the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway.

The inspection was carried out in the presence of Lalit Bohra, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair; Ankush Kumar Gupta, Chief Administrative Officer; V.R. Naidu, Executive Director, RVNL; and other senior railway officials.

Railway authorities said the completion of the third line marked a significant milestone and reflected the coordinated efforts of the Civil Engineering, RVNL, Signal and Telecom, and Electrical departments, working closely with the operations and traffic planning teams of the Waltair Division.