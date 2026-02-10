CRS Clears Second Railway Line Between Manabar And Jarati Stations

VISAKHAPATNAM: The South Eastern Circle, commissioner of railway safety (CRS) Brijesh Kumar Mishra, on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of Jarati station and Manabar station, along with the newly constructed second line under the Kottavalasa–Kirandul doubling project of the Waltair division.

The 10-km stretch, part of the doubling initiative in East Coast Railway’s Waltair Division, was examined for safety and operational preparedness. Following successful speed trials and a detailed evaluation, the CRS authorised the section for full-fledged commissioning.

Waltair division railway manager Lalit Bohra led a team of senior railway officials during the inspection.

The newly laid section has been constructed using 60-kg rails and includes two major bridges, all engineered to meet 25-tonne axle load standards. The upgraded infrastructure is expected to support higher freight volumes and enhance operational efficiency on the route.

The Kottavalasa–Kirandul doubling project is expected to significantly improve rail connectivity in the region by facilitating smoother movement of both passenger and freight trains, while easing congestion on this busy corridor.