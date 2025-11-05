Crowds At Eat Streets In Kurnool City Start Dwindling

Kurnool: Eat streets promoted by the Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) are now attracting fewer customers. Vendors, who established eateries at these places, are disappointed with low sales.

KMC had offered 60 stalls free of cost at different locations in the city, though only 40 applicants came forward to offer food at these premises.

Kurnool residents did turn up at these stalls, set up under the flyovers, to enjoy local delicacies and their favourite dishes at affordable prices. This also achieved the civic body’s aim to help small traders earn a livelihood. On occasions, people turned up in huge numbers to try a variety of food items.

For example, the entire underground space beneath the Birla Gate flyover had been revamped into a food court and entertainment zone, aptly named “Khana Khajana.” 14 food stalls came up here offering more than 100 varieties of food items at affordable prices.

However, over time, the scenario at eat streets has changed. The number of visitors has gradually declined, as people began preferring other places in the city for their favourite delicacies. This has discouraged traders. Some are planning to shut down their stalls, while others are looking to convert their businesses into more viable trades.

A trader, who preferred to remain anonymous, said, “Initially, the response from people had been good. But now, it is decreasing. We are facing difficulties in paying instalments of loans that we have taken to set up the eateries and appoint cooks and staff.”

G. Ashok, a tea stall owner, said people’s tastes change from time to time. Small food stalls cannot always meet their expectations at affordable prices. Traders have to either upgrade or close their shops to avoid losses.

However, when contacted, a municipal official said they are still receiving applications from interested traders. He expressed confidence that over time, the eat streets will turn into go-to places for food and meetings.