Crowd Management: TTD To Launch AI-Based Command Control Centre

Tirupati:The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is introducing the country’s first AI-integrated Command Control Centre at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex-1 in Tirumala to strengthen crowd control, security and pilgrim services.

The facility, established with the support of NRI donors, would be inaugurated by chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday.



TTD chairman BR Naidu and others inspected the arrangements on Tuesday.



According to officials, the Integrated Command Control Centre would bring together advanced monitoring technologies under one roof. A large digital screen will display live CCTV footage from across Tirumala and Alipiri in Tirupati, which would be constantly observed by over 25 technical staff to provide real-time updates to officials.



The AI-enabled system will begin monitoring pilgrim movement right from Alipiri, assessing crowd density and waiting times in queue lines. It will track the number of devotees, their waiting duration, and the flow in compartments. It would also enhance vigilance through facial recognition technology to identify individuals, prevent thefts and trace missing persons.



Officials explained that AI would also map crowd movements using 3D visuals, marking high-density areas in red for immediate action. The system is designed to monitor pilgrims’ expressions to assess discomfort and alert authorities.

In addition to crowd management, the ICCC will keep a close watch on accommodation facilities, security operations and online activities. It will track potential cyber attacks, block misinformation and prevent defamatory content targeting TTD on social media.

The facility will also guide pilgrims towards safe exit routes during emergencies. Chairman Naidu said the new system, by continuously capturing real-time feedback, would ease congestion and enhance security, making darshan smoother.

