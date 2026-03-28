Crop Loans Increase 14% to ₹6,904 Crore in Nandyal District

KURNOOL: Crop loans in Nandyal district have grown 14 per cent compared to last year, reaching ₹6,904 crore as of March this year, indicating a strong push towards farm financing.

Overall banking business in the district has also recorded significant growth. By March 11, 2026, the total business of all banks in the district reached ₹34,219.38 crore.

In line with the Reserve Bank of India guidelines, banks are striving to maintain a credit deposit ratio of 60 per cent while continuing credit expansion.

In terms of market share, State Bank of India (SBI) holds the top position with 44 branches and a share of 29.03 per cent. Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank follows with 60 branches and a market share of 15.90 per cent, while Union Bank of India stands at 15.40 per cent share with 40 branches.

Compared to June 30, 2025, total advances in the district increased substantially by March 11. Loans rose from ₹20,871.20 crore to ₹22,823.37 crore, registering a growth of ₹1,952.17 crore.

Sector-wise data shows that agriculture received the highest share of loans. Crop loans touched ₹6,904.20 crore, while agricultural term loans stood at ₹4,289.12 crore. Total agricultural credit reached ₹12,190.21 crore, accounting for 53.41 per cent of total advances.

Damodar, a farmer from Dhone constituency, said, “Earlier, I had a crop loan of ₹70,000. But this year, the bank enhanced it to ₹1.40 lakh. With this support, I am able to manage cultivation expenses without depending on private lenders.”

Priority sector lending in the district stood at ₹16,192 crore, accounting for 70.94 per cent of total loans. Housing loans crossed ₹2,646 crore, while education loans reached ₹239 crore.

A manager of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank in Nandyal said, “We have ensured timely credit, giving higher priority to the agriculture sector this year.”

Agricultural loans this year in ₹

Agriculture loans total 12,190.21 crore

Crop loans 6,904.20 crore

Agriculture term loans 4,289.12 crore

Share of agriculture in total loans 53.41 per cent