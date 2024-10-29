 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Criminal Case Against Astrologer for Fraud

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
28 Oct 2024 7:03 PM GMT
Criminal Case Against Astrologer for Fraud
x
(Representational Image: DC)

Kakinada: A complaint has been filed against astrologer Amudalapalli Venkatacharyulu by Pechetti Gopalakrishna, a resident of Mallepudi in Penumantra village, alleging that he was defrauded of Rs. 37.50 lakhs.

According to Mogalturu sub-inspector G. Vasu, Gopalakrishna approached the astrologer after being advised to do so for help with personal issues. The astrologer recommended performing poojas for three days; however, he conducted rituals for 54 days. Gopalakrishna paid the astrologer Rs. 37.50 lakhs, but when his problems remained unresolved, he realized he had been cheated and reported the matter to the police. The Mogalturu police have registered a case and are investigating the allegations.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh AP News AP Special News Kakinada 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick