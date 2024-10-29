Criminal Case Against Astrologer for Fraud

Kakinada: A complaint has been filed against astrologer Amudalapalli Venkatacharyulu by Pechetti Gopalakrishna, a resident of Mallepudi in Penumantra village, alleging that he was defrauded of Rs. 37.50 lakhs.

According to Mogalturu sub-inspector G. Vasu, Gopalakrishna approached the astrologer after being advised to do so for help with personal issues. The astrologer recommended performing poojas for three days; however, he conducted rituals for 54 days. Gopalakrishna paid the astrologer Rs. 37.50 lakhs, but when his problems remained unresolved, he realized he had been cheated and reported the matter to the police. The Mogalturu police have registered a case and are investigating the allegations.