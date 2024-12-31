Crimes Against Women Drop, Property Recovery Soars in Nandyal

Kurnool: Nandyal district recorded a rise in murders, increasing from 32 in 2023 to 45 in 2024. Police confirmed that 31 of these cases were related to illicit relationships and personal disputes. However, crimes against women significantly decreased, reflecting enhanced safety measures. Overall, criminal cases in the district dropped by 14.3 per cent compared to the previous year.

SP Adhiraj Singh Rana, addressing the media on Tuesday, noted a reduction in attempted murder cases, which fell from 44 in 2023 to 28 in 2024. However, house burglaries, both day and night, increased. POCSO cases dropped from 49 to 35. SC/ST-related cases rose by 5 per cent, while cases of kidnapping, cheating, and breaches of trust declined.

Cybercrimes emerged as a major concern, increasing by 93 per cent, from 29 cases in 2023 to 56 in 2024. Regarding road accidents, fatal incidents decreased by 13 per cent, but non-fatal accidents rose by 3 per cent. SP Rana attributed the 26 per cent reduction in bodily offences to effective visible policing across the district.

In property crimes, 17 cases were solved using CCTV footage and fingerprint analysis, leading to a 92 per cent recovery rate of stolen property. Of 214 missing persons cases, all involved women, with 87 related to missing girls. Police successfully traced 197 women, 83 girls, and 11 boys. Additionally, 1,066 mobile phones worth ₹2.43 crore were recovered and returned to their owners.

Innovative measures, including four drones, are now used to monitor illegal activities, especially during rallies, protests, and festivals, enhancing law enforcement capabilities. The police officials commended their team for their hard work and dedication.