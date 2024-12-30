Crime rates drop significantly in Vizianagaram during 2024

Visakhapatnam:Vizianagaram district reported a notable decline in overall crime rates in 2024, as announced by Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal during a year-end press briefing on Monday at the district police headquarters.

The statistics revealed significant progress in reducing several crime categories. Bodily crimes decreased from 541 cases in 2023 to 423 in 2024, while crimes against women fell from 433 to 350. Particularly remarkable was the sharp decline in kidnapping cases, which dropped from 20 to just 2.

However, certain areas raised concern. Cases of rape by deception rose slightly from 15 to 18, and property crimes saw an increase, climbing from 493 to 515 cases. Cybercrime numbers remained steady, with 107 cases compared to 108 last year, indicating persistent challenges in this domain.

In the fight against narcotics, the district police made substantial strides, booking 81 cases and arresting 247 individuals. These operations resulted in the seizure of 2,152 kilograms of ganja and 78 grams of opium. Similarly, the excise department intensified its crackdown, booking 1,327 cases and arresting 1,369 persons.

Road safety also remained a key focus, with police issuing 98,619 e-challans. Notable violations included 65,350 cases of riding without helmets and 3,420 cases of underage driving. Surveillance capabilities improved significantly with the installation of 514 CCTV cameras across the district, aiding the detection of 49 cases.

The SP highlighted advancements in resolving public grievances, reporting that 1,667 out of 1,907 petitions were successfully addressed. Additionally, the district achieved 321 convictions during the year, showcasing the department’s commitment to justice.

"Our focus on technological integration and community policing has delivered positive results," said the SP, referencing modern tools such as four drones and three Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) that helped solve 42 cases.

Despite the improvements, challenges remain. Of the 360 missing persons cases reported, 53 remain unresolved. Additionally, 240 public grievance petitions are still pending and will require continued attention in the coming year.