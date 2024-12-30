Crime rate in NTR district down by 10.76% in 2024

Vijayawada:The NTR district witnessed an overall reduction in the crime rate in 2024. Some 5,780 crimes were registered this year compared to 6,477 crimes the previous year.

This, police say, meant a 10.76 per cent decrease in the crime rate.

Of the total crimes, offences against women and children led the charts, with 1,462 such cases reported in 2024. This represents a 26.05 per cent reduction compared to the 1,977 cases reported in 2023.

Addressing the media after NTR District’s annual crime review meeting here on Monday, city police commissioner Rajasekhara Babu cited a staggering 73.14 per cent increase in cybercrimes. Some 303 such cases were reported this year compared to 175 cases in 2023.

He said there was a 15.94 per cent rise in crimes against SC/ST communities, with 80 cases reported in 2024 compared to 69 in 2023.

Some 421 people lost their lives and 133 were injured in fatal road accidents in 2024, marking a 12.27 per cent increase from the previous year, when 375 people died in such accidents.

Additionally, 1,014 people were injured in non-fatal road accidents this year.

This year, the department seized 1,350 kilos of ganja, arrested 267 smugglers, opened 116 NDPS suspect sheets, and enhanced drone-based surveillance through E-Pahara.

The police claim to have significantly reduced traffic congestion in Vijayawada city through ASTRAM technology.

The commissioner outlined a plan to strengthen law enforcement by forming Nagara Suraksha Samithis to increase community engagement, launching the Revive and Thrive (RAT) centre to counsel and reform individuals affected by drugs, and reducing traffic congestion by using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Plans also include intensifying surveillance through Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), Night Vision devices, and other advanced technologies.