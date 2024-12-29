Crime Rate in Kurnool Drops 35.85% in 2024

Kurnool: Kurnool district SP G. Bindu Madhav has announced significant reduction in the crime rate for 2024, attributing the success to efficient teamwork of the police department.

Addressing media at the district police office on Sunday, he shared detailed crime statistics, highlighting a 35.85 per cent decrease in overall cases compared to the previous year. In 2023, 7,877 cases had been registered, while 2024 saw only 5,053 cases. Murder cases dropped from 38 in 2023 to 31 in 2024, and attempted murders decreased from 48 to 39. Cases of kidnapping remained 15 for both years.

Property losses amounted to ₹5,65,02,791 in 2024, with ₹3,67,54,902 (65.05 per cent) being recovered.

However, robbery cases increased slightly from 2 in 2023 to 4 in 2024. Road accidents rose marginally from 499 in 2023 to 523 in 2024. The SP underlined that efforts are on to reduce accidents, including by identifying black spots and taking preventive measures in collaboration with relevant departments.

Notably, police resolved 147 of 154 missing cases involving girls and 232 of 244 cases involving women. Crimes against SC / ST communities dropped by 22.37 per cent, with 118 cases reported in 2024 compared to 152 in 2023.

Cybercrimes surged, with 104 cases in 2024 compared to 41 in 2023. ₹2.10 crore of swindled money has been frozen in various bank accounts. ₹56,37,000 have been refunded into victims’ accounts.

SP Madhav underlined the significant milestones achieved in Kurnool district by Lok Adalats. They resolved 3,220 cases in four phases. In resolving disputes, the district secured third place in the state during the third Lok Adalat and first place in the fourth Lok Adalat.

The SP said plans are afoot to equip every police station with drone cameras and install 5,000 additional CCTV cameras to increase surveillance and prevent crimes.