Crime Rate in Andhra Pradesh Down by 6 Per Cent: Anitha

Vijayawada:Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Tuesday said that the crime rate in Andhra Pradesh had come down by six per cent under the present government, countering allegations by YSRC members of a breakdown of law and order in the state.

Participating in a short discussion on ‘Law and Order’ in the Legislative Council, she rejected the opposition’s claims and defended the government’s handling of the situation.

YSRC members, including Ram Gopal Reddy and Bommi Israel, criticised the ruling coalition, alleging failure to maintain law and order. Remarks by Bommi Israel on liquor policy — alleging that belt shops were proliferating and that liquor money was reaching authorities — triggered protests by ruling party members, who demanded evidence for the claims.

As the House witnessed commotion, BJP floor leader Somu Veerraju intervened and appealed to members from both sides to maintain restraint. He condemned the opposition’s remarks on liquor and alleged that law and order was poorly maintained during the YSR Congress regime. He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chilakaluripeta, claiming that the then government had failed to make adequate arrangements.

Leader of the Opposition Botsa Satyanarayana countered the BJP leader’s remarks and alleged that the law and order situation in the state was poor, before staging a walkout.

Minister for education, IT and electronics N. Lokesh objected to Botsa Satyanarayana’s remarks against the BJP MLC and said he too had attended the Prime Minister’s meeting, where he noticed shortcomings in security arrangements and the public address system. He criticised the opposition for levelling allegations and then walking out when facts were being placed on record, and appealed to Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju to expunge what he described as objectionable remarks from the House records.