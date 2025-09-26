Crime Rate in Andhra Pradesh 60% Lower, Anitha Informs Assembly

Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha informed the AP Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the state government is taking strict measures to maintain law and order and control crime in the state.

She recalled that during the YSRC regime there had been a complete breakdown in law and order, with youth turning into ganja addicts due to rising liquor prices. “At one point, ganja had been supplied to even schoolchildren.

Today, under the firm approach of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the situation has been brought under control,” Anitha said. The home minister explained that the government established EAGLE, a dedicated wing to curb ganja smuggling, and over 40,000 EAGLE Clubs had been formed across the state.

She said this initiative has helped clamp down on the narcotics mafia. Anitha cited national reports to underline that overall crime in Andhra Pradesh has fallen by nearly 60 per cent. For the safety of women, the government has launched the Sakthi mobile app. It has strengthened the judiciary and ensured speedy disposal of cases.

Thorough investigations have led to more offenders being convicted. The home minister criticised YSRC for stalling construction of a forensic laboratory. “When the TD-led government assumed office, 25,000 forensic reports had been pending. We reduced the pendency to 1,600, which shows our commitment to law enforcement,” she asserted.

Expressing concern over misuse of social media, Anitha said criminals are hiding behind a political façade, putting up obscene posts, and indulging in hate campaigns. “Even leaders like the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and film star Pawan Kalyan’s daughter have become targets of such vile propaganda,” she pointed out.

The home minister observed that such social media frenzy is hampering industrial development. She stressed the need for amendments in existing laws to counter online crimes. “A Cabinet Sub-Committee had already been constituted to tackle economic and digital offences,” she disclosed.