Crime Rate Drops By 6% In AP, Says Home Minister Anitha

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has recorded a six per cent decline in the overall crime rate under the coalition government compared to the previous YSRC regime, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha informed the AP Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Presenting the budget demands of the home department, Anitha said improvements in law and order and strengthened policing had contributed to the reduction in crime across the state.

She said crimes against women had declined by 4.4 per cent, attributing the drop to focused initiatives of the government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. She referred to the launch of the Shakti App and the deployment of Shakti Teams for rapid response and surveillance, stating that these measures had enhanced women’s safety.

The minister said the government would take strict action against any attempt to disturb public order and warned that offenders would face legal consequences. She added that maintaining law and order was essential for development and said improved security had helped Andhra Pradesh emerge as a preferred destination for investments.

Referring to cybercrime, Anitha announced that dedicated cybercrime police stations would be established in every district. Awareness programmes were also being conducted to educate citizens on online fraud and digital safety.

She reiterated that ensuring peace and security remained the government’s top priority.