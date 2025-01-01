Crime rate declines in Anakapalli district in 2024

Visakhapatnam:The crime rate in Anakapalli district fell in 2024, according to SP Tuhin Sinha during the annual crime review meeting. Physical crimes declined by 4 per cent, with 23 murders, 38 attempted murders, and 482 simple hurt cases reported.

Efforts against illicit liquor led to 277 cases, 4,287 litres seized, and 307 arrests. Police also destroyed 2.09 lakh litres of jaggery syrup and seized 12,445 litres of alcohol from belt shops, arresting 2,054 people. Gambling raids resulted in 664 cases, 2,610 arrests, and ₹48.04 lakh seized.

Property crime recoveries totalled ₹1.96 crore. Traffic enforcement saw 4,332 drunk-driving cases, ₹44.03 lakh in fines, and four imprisonments. Public drinking cases reached 12,282, with ₹23.08 lakh in fines.

Cybercrime victims reclaimed ₹16.98 lakh across 103 cases. Police also confiscated 7.33 tonnes of ganja, arresting over 400 individuals. Convictions were secured in 51 per cent of disposed cases, totalling 2,367.