Credai To Organise Property Show in December

Visakhapatnam:The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai), Visakhapatnam Chapter, will organise its 11th property expo in Visakhapatnam from December 19 to 21. The event aims to provide a common platform for homebuyers and real estate stakeholders, said Credai Visakhapatnam Chapter president E. Ashok Kumar.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he said the goal was to bring all stakeholders under one roof, making it easier for potential homebuyers to make informed decisions about their dream homes.

He appreciated the proactive approach of the state government in supporting the real estate sector through various Government Orders (GOs) and thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and minister for municipal administration and urban development P. Narayana for their efforts. The recent reduction in GST rates on cement, he added, would benefit end-users.

Credai Visakhapatnam chairman V. Dharmender said the chapter, which is the ninth largest in the country, has been at the forefront of promoting home ownership among citizens.

“Saving and investing in real estate ensures both appreciation and social security. The property expo will also create awareness about eco-friendly apartment and house construction happening in the city, enabling buyers to choose homes that suit their budget and preferences,” he said.

Expo convenor Ch. Govinda Raju said the event will feature 72 stalls under various categories. He said banks would offer special discounts, exclusive deals, and instant loan approvals to visitors. Dedicated stalls for GVMC and VMRDA will highlight ongoing development projects in and around the city, he added.