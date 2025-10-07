Credai Felicitates AP RERA Chief

Visakhapatnam:The Credai Visakhapatnam Chapter felicitated Are Shiva Reddy, chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (AP RERA), at a ceremony held in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shiva Reddy underscored the importance of closer collaboration between regulators and developers to strengthen consumer confidence and ensure sustainable growth.

“Regulation and industry engagement go hand in hand,” he said, while outlining AP RERA’s initiatives to fast-track project approvals and protect the interests of homebuyers.

Reddy, who is the only person from the builders’ community in India to hold the post of a RERA chairman, said his aim was to make the authority “a friend to all” while ensuring that end-users benefit and overall development is promoted. He assured members of the builders’ fraternity that genuine issues would be resolved on a priority basis.

The programme was attended by members of Credai Visakhapatnam, Credai Andhra Pradesh, and representatives from various city chapters. Participants lauded Reddy’s proactive role in fostering a transparent and accountable real estate ecosystem.

During the programme, the brochure for the 11th Property Expo—scheduled to be held from December 19 to 21 in Visakhapatnam—was unveiled.