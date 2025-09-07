Create Wealth, Serve Society: CM Naidu to Young Entrepreneurs

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday exhorted young entrepreneurs to create wealth through industries and dedicate it to the service of society. He emphasised that products made in India should meet international quality standards and emerge as global brands.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s vast potential during an interactive session held with members of the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation, the Chief Minister urged budding industrialists to explore opportunities in diverse sectors including agri-processing, tourism, defence, space, electronics and logistics.

Naidu said the upcoming four-lane railway line between Visakhapatnam and Chennai would transform economic prospects in the region. He added that the Amaravati-Hyderabad-Bengaluru-Chennai stretch would soon develop into one of the biggest industrial corridors in the country. The state is also planning to set up a Green Energy Transmission Corridor, while Google is in the process of establishing its largest data centre at Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister stressed that the government was committed to providing robust infrastructure to attract new industries. He noted that international-standard sports arenas are being developed in every district and constituency headquarters. He further lauded education minister Nara Lokesh’s efforts to enhance skill development among youth to meet industry demands.

On environmental initiatives, the CM announced the state’s target of raising its green cover from the present 33 per cent to 50 per cent. Efforts are also underway to beautify towns and cities with thematic parks named after various countries.

Calling on entrepreneurs to scale greater heights, the Chief Minister said they should strengthen the brand value of “Andhrapreneurs.”

He urged them to expand their enterprises, tap the benefits of government policies and make their presence felt on the global stage. Trust and credibility, he underlined, remain the bedrock of any enterprise and must be preserved through sustained hard work.

The CM assured that Andhra Pradesh’s industrial ecosystem is being reshaped in tune with the ambitious “Swarna Andhra Vision 2047.”

The meeting was attended by Visakhapatnam MP M. Bharat along with several young entrepreneurs from across the state.