CRDA Nod for Major Capital Works in AP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed his commitment to shaping Amaravati into a creative and world class city.

Naidu announced a slew of futuristic and culturally inspired infrastructure projects at the 55th CRDA meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Stressing that every structure in the capital should be unique, aesthetically striking and environmentally rich, the CM noted that extensive studies had been conducted on architectural designs suited for the capital.

The CRDA approved several major proposals, including the construction of the Governor’s residential complex, Lok Bhavan, within the government complex at an estimated cost of Rs.169 crore. Approval was also granted for the construction of a Judicial Academy with an outlay of Rs.165 crore, along with the annual statistical reports for 2024–25.

In a significant step toward accelerated infrastructure development, the authority approved raising a NABARD loan of Rs.7,380 crore for capital region works. It also sanctioned tenders worth Rs.532 crore to link the E-3 Seed Access Road with NH-16.

The CM cleared the notification for the second phase of land pooling and the LPS plans.

Municipal administration minister P. Narayana, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, principal secretary Suresh Kumar and senior officials from CRDA and ADC attended the meeting.

Officials told him that 85 construction works were currently under way in the capital region, covering government office buildings, residences for ministers, judges, All India Service officers and employees, along with roads, electricity, water supply systems and LPS layout infrastructure.

Directing officials to ensure quality, Naidu insisted that buildings must be completed ahead of schedule. He instructed CRDA to take up beautification works across different zones of the capital.

To celebrate Telugu culture and identity, Naidu proposed the installation of a grand NTR statue at Neerukonda. Officials would study prominent national and international monumental projects to conceptualise a culturally rich, inspirational and historically significant structure.

The statue, he said, should reflect Telugu traditions, honour legendary icons such as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Potti Sriramulu, highlight the state’s strengths and stand as a symbol of pride for all Telugu people. The project must be built with full public participation.