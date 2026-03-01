Cracker Blast Victim Graduate Gives Up Job Offer In Favour Of Brother

Devi and Narendra are the children of Thumpala Lova (38), who is among those who died in the cracker blast at Vetlapalem village in Samalkot mandal of Kakinada district on Saturday.On Sunday, Home minister Anitha, Kakinada district in-charge minister P. Narayana, Labour minister Vasamsetti Subhash, district collector S. Shan Mohan, SP G. Bindu Madhav, BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav, Rajya Sabha member Sana Satish, and BJP district president B. Visweswara Rao reached Lova’s house to hand over the cheque of ₹20 lakh to Devi and Narendra as compensation.At the time, Anitha enquired from Devi about her qualifications. Realising that Devi is a B. Sc. (Computer) graduate, the Home minister assured that the government will provide a job to her.However, Devi urged the ministers to instead provide a job to her brother Narendra, a mason working as a daily labourer. Devi told the ministers that when their father Ramu died a few days ago, her brother gave up his studies and started working as a daily labourer to support the family, while their mother worked temporarily at the cracker unit.The ministers assured Devi that they will fulfil her wish of finding employment for her brother.Narendra told Deccan Chronicle that while he had been at work in the area, he heard the terrible explosion. When he saw the burning cracker manufacturing unit, where his mother had gone to work, Narendra rushed to the spot along with his friend. He found her in a charred condition after recognising the saree she had been wearing.The villagers appreciated Devi for worrying more about her brother than herself.Grief continues to prevail at Vetlapalem, Samalkot, Gudaparthi, G. Medapadu and Pedabrahmadevam villages, whose inmates died while working at the site where the explosives and crackers exploded. There is a continuous stream of friends and relatives coming to console the bereaved families.