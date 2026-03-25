Crackdown On Illegal Bike Silencers, Lamps In Ongole

NELLORE: In a major drive against noise pollution and enhance road safety, Prakasam district police destroyed over 100 modified silencers and 400 illegal high-intensity lamps seized from vehicles in Ongole on Wednesday. The items were crushed using a road roller at the district police office in the presence of superintendent of police V. Harshavardhan Raju.

The seizures were part of a four-month campaign targeting two-wheelers with loud silencers and vehicles using non-standard, blinding lamps. Police said such modifications not only increase noise and air pollution but also pose serious risks to motorists, often leading to accidents.

The SP warned of strict action against violators and also against shops and mechanics involved in selling or installing such equipment. He stressed that vehicles must comply with manufacturer standards and Motor Vehicles Act rules.

Police urged motorists to follow traffic regulations, avoid reckless driving, and wear helmets.