Crack Down: 21 Drug Peddlers Held in Tirupati

Nellore: Tirupati district police have stepped up action against drug trafficking, narcotics sale and anti-social activities, invoking stringent laws to curb the menace and protect youth from substance abuse.

As part of a special drive, police have so far booked 10 offenders under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act and seven persons under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act across the district. All those booked under the PIT NDPS Act have been remanded to jail.

Recently, four more persons, Sababu Bakkairaj, 43, of Tirupati Rural, Bandi Yogi, 19, of Tirupati, Uppalapati Jagadeesh, 37, of Naidupeta/Tada and Konda Muni Bharani, 20, of Yerpedu mandal, were detained under the PIT NDPS Act for repeated drug-related offences. In addition, Thota Bhavani Shivakumar alias Shivakumar, 33, of Tiruchanur was booked under the PD Act for activities disturbing public order.

Superintendent of police L. Subbarayudu said police would adopt zero tolerance towards drug-related crimes and anti-social elements, warning that stringent laws would be invoked to ensure offenders are jailed. He appealed to the public to report information on drug trafficking or anti-social activities to the nearest police station or dial 112, assuring confidentiality to informants.