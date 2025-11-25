CPM Seeks New Tribal District in AP

Vijayawada: The CPM Andhra Pradesh state committee has urged the state government to create a new tribal district by merging the Chinturu, Rampachodavaram and Polavaram revenue divisions.

The demand was raised at the CPM State Committee meeting held in Vijayawada on Tuesday, chaired by Central Committee member K. Lokanatham and attended by Politburo member B.V. Raghavulu and State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao.

Party leaders noted that while the Cabinet sub-committee on district reorganisation has reportedly proposed two new districts—Madanapalle and Markapuram. The government has not clarified its earlier election promise to form a separate district comprising the three tribal-majority divisions.

The resolution stressed that Chinturu and Rampachodavaram, currently part of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, should not be merged with East Godavari, as they, along with Polavaram, fall in the Polavaram project submergence zone and face unique long-term challenges.

The CPM said a dedicated tribal district would ensure better administration and public services and urged the government to act without delay.