CPM protests against power charges

Kakinada: The CPM staged a dharna in front of the APEPDCL office, demanding the withdrawal of the proposed hike in power charges and 'true-up' charges to alleviate the burden on consumers. Leading the protest, the CPM District Convener urged the public to oppose the installation of smart meters for power connections.

CPM state committee member A.V. Nageswara Rao criticized the government for imposing Rs 8,114 crores in adjustment charges on the public, claiming it benefits corporate companies. He alleged that the government is attempting to transfer control of the power sector to corporations like Adani. Other leaders present at the protest included Duvva Seshu Babji, T. Nageswara Rao, and P. Veerababu.





