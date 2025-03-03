CPM Plans Rallies to Address People’s Woes

Vijayawada: The CPM secretary, V. Srinivasa Rao, on Sunday announced that his party would conduct a 'Praja Chaitanya Yatralu' (People's Awareness Marches) throughout the state from March 8 to 17 to address the challenges being faced by people.

In tandem with International Women's Day, he emphasised that the yatra aims to spotlight women's issues.

Addressing a presser here, accompanied by party state secretariat members Y. Venkateswara Rao, Ch. Babu Rao, and Ch. Prabhakar Reddy, Srinivasa Rao outlined the party's plans. He stated that from March 22 to 28, they will organise protests and hunger strikes at government offices to demand resolutions of the issues identified during the Yatralu.

He also indicated that following discussions during the two-day CPM state committee meetings, the party has developed a future action plan that includes organisation of the Praja Chaitanya Yatralu. He noted that party leadership at both state and district levels will be touring the state to study people's problems. In addition, they are planning to conduct Cycle Yatras.

The CPM secretary asked the state government to implement the free bus travel scheme, one of the six key assurances made by the NDA. Furthermore, he called for the government to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to unemployed youths and women by Ugadi.

To support this cause, the party plans to organise various programmes. The left leader accused the state government of cutting allocations for the Super Six schemes and claimed that the government is trying to reduce the number of beneficiaries under the P4 programme, labelling it as deceitful.